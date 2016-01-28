The second one-day international between New Zealand and Pakistan in Napier was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain and a wet outfield on Thursday.

The calling off means Pakistan, who lost Monday's first one-dayer by 70 runs, can now only hope to level the series when the teams play the third and final match at Auckland on Sunday.

Heavy rain rendered the outfield too wet for any play and the umpires finally decided to call off the match after several inspections through the day.

New Zealand had earlier won the three-match Twenty20 international series 2-1.

