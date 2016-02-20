CHRISTCHURCH New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum broke the world record for the fastest test century by clouting 100 runs from 54 balls after lunch on the first day of the second test against Australia.

McCullum, who hit 16 fours and four sixes to reach 100, surpassed the 56 balls that West Indies' Viv Richards and Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq needed to score their centuries against England and Australia respectively.

