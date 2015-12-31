Lucic-Baroni beats Radwanska for second time this year
Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee will miss the fourth one-day international against Sri Lanka on Saturday with a foot injury and will be replaced by Matt Henry, coach Mike Hesson said on Thursday.
"Tim felt pain in his left foot early in the second innings and was forced to come off," Hesson said in a statement after the team's eight-wicket defeat in the third ODI at Nelson.
"We're not sure of the nature of the injury at this point and will need to find out more information over the coming days," Hesson added.
New Zealand hold a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after winning both the test matches prior to the one-dayers.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)
Roger Federer continued his impressive 2017 campaign with a straight-sets, second-round victory at the Miami Open in Florida on Saturday.