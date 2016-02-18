Factbox on New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who will retire from international cricket after the second test against Australia in Christchurch.

* Born: Sept. 27, 1981 in Dunedin

* Made his New Zealand debut as a 20-year-old batsman in a one-day international against Australia at Sydney in 2002, scoring five runs.

* Test debut came two years later against South Africa in Hamilton and scored his first test century against Bangladesh that year.

* Played his 100th test in the first match against Australia at the Basin Reserve, becoming the first player in world cricket to play 100 successive tests from debut.

* In 2014 became the first New Zealander to score a test triple century (302 against India) and 1,000 test runs in a calendar year (1,164). In addition to his triple century, he had scores of 224, 202 and 195.

* McCullum has scored 6,283 test runs with 11 hundreds and 31 half-centuries at an average of 38.07.

* He has hit 100 test sixes, equal with Adam Gilchrist for the most in world cricket, and 200 in one-day internationals. He is the only man to have achieved both milestones.

* He has also taken 194 catches, mostly wearing the gloves, and 11 stumpings.

* Scored 6,083 runs in 260 one-day internationals with five tons and 32 fifties. He has a highest score of 166 in the 50-over format with 262 catches and 15 stumpings.

* The right-handed batsman is the only player with two international hundreds in Twenty20 cricket.

* Smashed a century in the first game of the inaugural Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

* Has the third-highest score in Twenty20 cricket, an unbeaten 158 in the IPL, which he matched in a game in England in 2015. Has a strike-rate of over 136 in the 20-over game and scored 13 half-centuries.

* Named captain of New Zealand in all formats at the start of 2013, taking over from Ross Taylor.

* Led New Zealand unbeaten through seven test series until the recent reverse in Australia, and to a first 50-overs World Cup final last year where they were again beaten by their trans-Tasman rivals.

* Announced on Dec. 22, 2015 he would retire after the second test against Australia in Christchurch.

