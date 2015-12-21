New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum inspects the ball during the fourth day of the second cricket test match against Australia at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

WELLINGTON New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum will retire from test cricket after the two-match series against Australia in February, the New Zealand Herald reported on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old batsman would hold a news conference in Christchurch at 0100 GMT to announce that the second match against the Australians, which starts at Hagley Oval on Feb. 20, will be his 101st and final test, the paper said.

McCullum, who took charge of New Zealand in all three formats of the game at the start of 2013, would also announce that he will not be going to the World Twenty20 in India in March and April, the report said.

New Zealand's top batsman, 25-year-old Kane Williamson, is hotly-tipped to replace McCullum as Black Caps skipper.

