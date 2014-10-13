New Zealand's Daniel Vettori bowls during a practice session ahead of their first Super Eight match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

New Zealand's Daniel Vettori walks across the field after a training session before the second test cricket match against England at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

WELLINGTON All-rounder Daniel Vettori has raised hopes of a full return to international cricket after being named in a 12-man squad for New Zealand's one-dayer against Scotland on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old had surgery on his left Achilles in June 2013 and has not played a match for New Zealand since taking on England in a 50-over match in Cardiff in the same month.

One of the most economical bowlers in limited-overs cricket and a handy lower-order batsman, the left-arm spinner has restricted himself to T20 tournaments in Australia and the Caribbean but hopes to play a part in next year's World Cup on home soil.

The New Zealand squad released on Monday for the match at Lincoln Oval also includes captain Brendon McCullum but regulars Ross Taylor, Tim Southee and Kane Williamson will be rested.

New Zealand also play World Cup qualifiers Ireland on Saturday in a warm-up for their one-day series against South Africa starting Oct. 21.

New Zealand squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Corey Anderson, Dean Brownlie, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Daniel Vettori

