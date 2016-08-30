Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
Following is a list of the highest totals in one-day international cricket after England amassed 444 for three against Pakistan in Nottingham on Tuesday:
444-3
England (v Pakistan), 30 August 2016
443-9
Sri Lanka (v Netherlands), 4 July 2006
439-2
South Africa (v West Indies), 18 January 2015
438-9
South Africa (v Australia), 12 March 2006
438-4
South Africa (v India), 25 October 2015
434-4
Australia (v South Africa), 12 March 2006
418-5
India (v West Indies), 8 December 2011
418-5
South Africa (v Zimbabwe), 20 September 2006
417-6
Australia (v Afghanistan), 4 March 2015
414-7
India (v Sri Lanka), 15 December 2009
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.