Wijnaldum says consistency key for top-four ambitions
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is confident the side can deliver the results needed in their remaining 11 Premier League fixtures to ensure Champions League football next season.
KARACHI Pakistan have given former captain Shahid Afridi a final opportunity in international cricket by including him in their team for one-day series in South Africa next month.
"Shahid Afridi should consider this is a final chance to hit form for Pakistan in limited overs' cricket," chief selector, Iqbal Qasim told a news conference in Lahore on Wednesday.
All-rounder Afridi, 32, who has played 349 one-day internationals, was named in both the 50 overs and Twenty20 squads after he was dropped in December for a one-day series against India due to poor form.
Pakistan, who trail South Africa 2-0 in their three-match test series, will play two Twenty20 matches and a five-match one-day series.
The selectors have also included left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz, former captain Shoaib Malik, wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal and his brother Umar in both squads.
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.