Murray wins first title of year in Dubai
World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
LAHORE Off-spinner Saeed Ajmal, Pakistan's leading wicket-taker in all three forms of the game for the past two years, could require surgery for a suspected hernia after suffering stomach pains for the past two months.
"I have been examined by doctors and they feel I could require a surgery for a suspected hernia," he told Reuters on Thursday.
Ajmal, 35, said he could have the operation before Pakistan's one-day series against Scotland and Ireland in late May.
He said he would need a two-week break from cricket but intended to take part in the Champions Trophy in England in June.
March 4 Liverpool rediscovered flashes of their most vibrant attacking form to repel an Arsenal fightback at a jubilant Anfield on Saturday and leapfrog Arsene Wenger's men in the battle for Champions League places.
BELGRADE Britain's Richard Kilty overcame a sluggish start to retain his 60 metres title at the European indoor athletics championships on Saturday.