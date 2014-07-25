Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal (C) celebrates with his teammates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan during their second Twenty20 international cricket match in Dubai December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro

KARACHI Pakistan's leading spinner Saeed Ajmal has brushed aside concerns over his bowling form before the series in Sri Lanka, saying he can still outfox batsmen with his "doosra" delivery.

"It gives me great joy to get any batsmen out who can read my 'doosra' because it just gives me confidence that I have become a complete off-spin bowler," Ajmal told reporters on Friday.

The 36-year-old promised to play an impact role in the series which starts on Aug. 3 and includes two tests and three one-day internationals.

Pakistan follow Sri Lanka with test series against Australia and New Zealand in the UAE before the World Cup in New Zealand in 2015.

The spinner said his recent stint in England with Worcestershire, where he captured 56 wickets in eight county championship matches, had done him a world of good.

"It allowed me to experiment and relax and that is very important for any spinner to improve every day," he said.

"There has been talk about my bowling form in recent times but I am still hungry for success and one faces such ups and downs in one's career.

"The English county stint has refreshed me as I also got to spend more time with my family who were with me," he said.

Ajmal, who has taken 169 wickets in 33 tests, said that life for spinners in test matches was tough due to batting friendly pitches.

"I am not complaining but 90 percent of the pitches nowadays are batsmen friendly. But I guess for a top bowler the challenge is to perform on such tracks," he said.

"I don't like complaining because I enjoy bowling long spells and I try to remain positive all the time. That is the secret to my success," Ajmal added.

Ajmal said the series against Sri Lanka would be a tough challenge because of their batting strength.

"They have two of the world's best batters in Sangakarra and Jayawardene and it is always a challenge bowling to them.

"It is also Jayawardene's farewell test series so it is going to be interesting doing battle with them."

