Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal has been reported to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a suspect bowling action following the first test defeat by Sri Lanka in Galle on Sunday.

"The match officials' report, which was handed over to Pakistan team manager Moin Khan on Sunday, cited concerns over a number of deliveries that were considered to be suspect and concluded that the bowler's action needed to be tested," the ICC said in a statement.

It is the second time the 36-year-old, who has taken 174 wickets in 34 tests at an average of 27.79, has faced question marks about his bowling after he was reported for a suspect action in 2009 but later cleared by the ICC.

The governing body said Ajmal would undergo testing within 21 days but would be allowed to continue bowling during the review period.

The spinner took 5-166 in Sri Lanka's first innings in the Galle test but did not take enjoy success in the second as the hosts claimed a seven-wicket win on Sunday.

The second and final test gets underway in Colombo on Thursday before three one-day internationals later this month.

