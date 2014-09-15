Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal looks at his jersey during a practice session ahead of their second and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

KARACHI Suspended off-spinner Saeed Ajmal has withdrawn from the national Twenty20 championship to work on his bowling action with former Pakistan tweaker Saqlain Mushtaq.

Ajmal, who was banned from bowling in international cricket for an illegal action, denied he was under pressure after the International Cricket Council (ICC) ban.

The 36-year-old remained hopeful of a return to international cricket before next year's World Cup.

"It is a temporary setback for me and I am confident I can make a comeback soon," he told reporters after a function in Lahore.

The off-spinner has withdrawn from the Faisalabad Wolves team which will take part in the National T20 event, beginning this week in Karachi.

Ajmal said he would soon start work on his bowling action with Mushtaq, who will reach Lahore on Sunday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has hired Mushtaq on a short-term contract to help Ajmal rectify his action to an extent where he can pass the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations by the ICC.

"Besides working with Saqlain who is a legend I will play domestic cricket as well so that I can test out things before the PCB decides to send me to the ICC tests," Ajmal added.

The off-spinner has been Pakistan's top bowler in the last three years and also tops the ICC bowler rankings for one-day internationals.

Saqlain, 37, considered the pioneer of the 'Doosra', an off-spinner's delivery that spins the other way, never had his action reported during his long career which came to a premature end in 2004 due to a knee injury.

Ajmal has about five months to correct his action and appeal for a reassessment in order to play in the World Cup.

