KARACHI Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Umar Akmal has been given the green light to resume playing after suffering a fit while on duty for Barbados in the Caribbean Premier League last month.

The 23-year-old had to drop out of the tour to Zimbabwe after being taken ill on a flight to Jamaica.

"The good news is that after extensive tests and examination by top neurologists ... Umar Akmal has been cleared to play again," a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said on Friday.

The spokesman added that the fit was down to sleep deprivation and there was no restriction on physical activity or exertion plus no need for medication or any further medical checks.

"It was a one-off incident," he said.

Akmal is now hoping to get back into the squad for next month's series against South Africa in the United Arab Emirates.

He has played in 16 tests for Pakistan, scoring 1,003 runs at an average of 35.82. He has also featured in 76 one-dayers and 45 Twenty20s for his country.

