Wasim Akram, Pakistan's former cricket captain, speaks during a news conference organised by Gatorade Centre of Pace Excellence (GCPE) in New Delhi July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe

KARACHI Former captain Wasim Akram will help coach Pakistan's pacemen at the Champions Trophy in England in June.

The great all-rounder told a news conference in Lahore that he had also agreed with the Pakistan Cricket Board to hold a 10-day training camp for pacemen in Karachi along with full-time bowling coach Mohammad Akram.

"It is a great feeling to be associated with Pakistan cricket again and to be able to do something I have always wanted - play a role in producing a future crop of pace bowlers for the national team," the 46-year-old said.

Akram, who took 414 test and 502 one-day international wickets before retiring in 2003, will run the camp for Pakistan squad players and for up-and-coming young pacemen from around the country.

"I am confident we have some good pace talent but my advice to these bowlers aspiring to succeed at international level is to work really hard," added Akram.

"I was disappointed at the way the fast bowlers performed on the recent tour of South Africa. My job will be to teach them the art of swing bowling and variations."

Pakistan's first Champions Trophy match will be against West Indies at The Oval on June 7. The other teams in their group are India and South Africa.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)