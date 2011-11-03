Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir (R) is approached by a reporter as he leaves Southwark Crown court for the night after it was reported that he pleaded guilty of conspiracy to cheat and also guilty of conspiring to accept corrupt payments in London November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, jailed for six months on Thursday for his involvement in cricket's spot-fixing scandal, has blamed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not educating players enough.

"I was not given enough information about the anti-corruption code by the PCB," Amir told Geo News Channel in London shortly after having his bail application rejected.

The 19-year old criticised his former captain Salman Butt and team mate Mohammad Asif, also both jailed on Thursday for their involvement in spot-fixing, for slandering him during the trial.

"They tried to rubbish my reputation and name during the trial and when the time comes I will reveal everything about this case," Amir said.

"I am really sorry for what has happened and I regret what I have done. I apologise to the Pakistani people for my actions," Amir added.

"I never realised what I was getting into," he said. "If at that time I had known it was going to end this way I would have stayed clear. I got carried away and it was the biggest mistake of my life."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)