Dec 16 (Reuters) – - Experienced Pakistan batsman Younus Khan says it will be extremely tough for the cricketers to go ahead with Wednesday's fourth one-dayer against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi following the killing spree at a Peshawar school.

Witnesses said at least 132 students and nine staff members died on Tuesday when Taliban gunmen broke into a school and opened fire in the bloodiest massacre Pakistan had seen for years.

"It is a national tragedy and a barbaric act. Playing the match is going to be very difficult," Younus told Geo Super television.

"How do you play a match when your spirit is not in the game? That is our state of mind right now."

Younus, who has featured in 96 tests and 257 one-dayers for his country, compared the situation to the one Australia experienced last month when opening batsman Phillip Hughes died after being struck on the head by a bouncer.

"When Phil Hughes died it shocked every one of us and we postponed a day's play in the test match against New Zealand," he added.

"It would not be a bad idea to postpone this game as well," said the 37-year-old Younus.

The players are to observe a minute's silence before Wednesday's match and will wear black armbands.

"Our minds and hearts are with these children," said Pakistan team manager Moin Khan.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)