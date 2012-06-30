KARACHI Pakistan will play a one-day series against Australia in the United Arab Emirates starting in August, a senior Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said on Saturday.

“"Cricket Australia has accepted the itinerary of three ODIs and three T20 matches and also UAE as the neutral venue for the series," chief operating officer, Subhan Ahmed told Reuters.

"The one-dayers will start around six in the evening and the T20 games around eight so we can beat the heat."

Ahmed said the six matches would be tentatively played from August 27 to September 10 as both teams have to travel to Sri Lanka for the ICC World T20 Cup, which starts on September 18.

The ODI matches would be held in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah and the T20 games in Dubai, he added.

Pakistan have played their “home series at neutral venues since a gun attack in Lahore in March 2009 killed seven people and injured five players.

