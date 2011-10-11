KARACHI The Pakistani government has not retained Ijaz Butt as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and has appointed Zaka Ashraf to replace him.

Ashraf, a senior banker, will take over as PCB chairman with immediate effect, replacing Butt who completed his three-year tenure on October 8, Pakistan's Presidency said.

Cricket is a passion in Pakistan with millions of people scrutinising the board's every move and the national team's performances.

The team have been affected by a number of recent controversies including allegations of spot-fixing, disagreements over selection and player unrest.

Butt returned home Monday from Dubai after attending the executive board meeting of the International Cricket Council.

