Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
KARACHI Pakistan have appointed former pace bowler Mohammad Akram as their new bowling coach, senior Pakistan Cricket Board official Intikhab Alam said on Friday.
Intikhab told reporters in Lahore that Akram had been given a one-year contract and would join the team for the one-day series against Australia in the United Arab Emirates starting this month.
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
LONDON Like most of his team mates, Sutton United midfielder Craig Eastmond will be looking out for the big names when Arsenal turn up for their FA Cup fifth round on Monday against the minor league side.