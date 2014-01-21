Wasim Akram, Pakistan's former cricket captain, speaks during a news conference organised by Gatorade Centre of Pace Excellence (GCPE) in New Delhi July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe

KARACHI Former Pakistan captains Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and Intikhab Alam are to be involved in choosing a new coaching team for the national side.

Australian Dav Whatmore and Englishman Julian Fountain are leaving their coaching positions this month at the end of two- year contracts.

"We have invited applications for the positions of head coach, fielding coach and batting coach and candidates must apply by February 6th," a Pakistan Cricket Board official said on Tuesday.

The PCB has placed an advertisement in national newspapers and on its website but has not stated clearly whether foreigners are eligible to apply.

Whatmore, who took charge of the team in March, 2012, has said he will not be seeking a contract extension for family reasons.

"It has been a challenging time with the Pakistan team but I have thoroughly enjoyed it," Whatmore said.

"Pakistan has a wonderful set of players for limited-overs cricket. I think this team can win anything in T20 or one-day internationals," Whatmore told reporters after returning from the UAE where Pakistan drew a test series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan failed to win any test series under Whatmore but his tenure ended on a high when they beat Sri Lanka in the third test on Monday by chasing down 302 runs in the last two sessions.

Akram, a former great fast bowler, said he supported the appointment of local coaches.

"I am not against foreign coaches but I believe local coaches can handle and manage the Pakistani players better," he told reporters.

