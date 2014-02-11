Pakistani wicketkeeper Moin Khan unsuccessfully tries to run out New Zealand's Daniel Vettori on the second day of their first test in Hamilton, New Zealand, December 20, 2003. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

KARACHI Former test captain Moin Khan has been appointed Pakistan's head coach for the Asia Cup and Twenty20 World Cup tournaments in Bangladesh, Pakistani cricket's new management committee said on Tuesday.

The 11-man committee was constituted on Monday by the government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who sacked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf on charges of mismanagement and misuse of powers.

Headed by new chairman Najam Sethi, the committee reversed all decisions taken by Ashraf declaring null and void the appointment of former test captain Aamir Sohail last week as chief selector and director of game development.

"There is no record of any appointment letter being issued to Sohail so he holds no post on the board," chief operating officer Subhan Ahmad told a news conference in Lahore.

The committee appointed former test captain Zaheer Abbas as the Pakistan team's chief cricket consultant who will accompany them on all tours. Abbas was also named on the committee by the government.

The head coach position fell vacant after Australian Dav Whatmore did not extend his two-year contract with the PCB this month.

Moin had served as manager of the national team since last October but was sacked when Ashraf was reinstated as PCB by the Islamabad high court last month.

The Asia Cup will be played from February 25 to March 8 and the Twenty20 World Cup between March 16 and April 6.

