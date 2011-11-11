KARACHI The Pakistan cricket Board delayed the appointment of a new head coach and announced Mohsin Khan will continue as interim coach for the tour to Bangladesh.

"Since the board is yet to finalise the appointment of a new head coach, Mohsin Khan will continue as interim coach for the Bangladesh tour," a PCB statement said.

Pakistan is due to tour Bangladesh from Nov 26th to play two tests, three one-day internationals and a T20 match.

Mohsin is presently working as coach with the national team in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan won the three match test series 1-0.

Mohsin a former test opener was appointed interim coach and relieved of his duties as chief selector in September after Waqar Younis stepped down as head coach due to personal and health reasons.

The PCB has short-listed five candidates, three foreigners and two locals, for the head coach position.