Bournemouth keeper Federici out for season after surgery
Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
KARACHI The Pakistan cricket Board delayed the appointment of a new head coach and announced Mohsin Khan will continue as interim coach for the tour to Bangladesh.
"Since the board is yet to finalise the appointment of a new head coach, Mohsin Khan will continue as interim coach for the Bangladesh tour," a PCB statement said.
Pakistan is due to tour Bangladesh from Nov 26th to play two tests, three one-day internationals and a T20 match.
Mohsin is presently working as coach with the national team in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka.
Pakistan won the three match test series 1-0.
Mohsin a former test opener was appointed interim coach and relieved of his duties as chief selector in September after Waqar Younis stepped down as head coach due to personal and health reasons.
The PCB has short-listed five candidates, three foreigners and two locals, for the head coach position.
Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
CARDIFF Elliot Daly's try four minutes from time gave champions England a 21-16 victory over Wales in a pulsating Six Nations clash played at relentless speed amid an amazing atmosphere at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec blasted to victory in the women's downhill at the Alpine Skiing world championships on Sunday as American Lindsey Vonn had to settle for third.