Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene looks on during a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against Pakistan in Galle August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

GALLE Sri Lanka The start of the first test of the two-match series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan has been delayed due to a wet outfield.

The umpires were due to inspect the ground at 10 AM (5.30 a.m. BST), which was the scheduled start time.

The series is the last for former captain Mahela Jayawardene who has announced his retirement from test cricket.

