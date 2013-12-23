Pakistan opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad has been fined half of his match fee for pushing Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan in the shoulder during their 113-run victory in the third one-day international on Sunday.

Ahmed has pleaded guilty to the charge of 'inappropriate and deliberate physical contact between players' brought by the umpires, the International Cricket Council said in a statement on Monday.

The incident occurred at the end of the 19th over of the Pakistan innings after a debate between Dilshan and Ahmed, who scored 81 before being run out in the match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

The win put Pakistan 2-1 up in the five-match series. The fourth ODI will be played on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi with the final match on Friday.

