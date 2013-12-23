Federer stunned by Russian Donskoy in Dubai
Roger Federer blamed a lack of commitment for his shock 3-6 7-6(7) 7-6(5) loss to world number 116 Evgeny Donskoy of Russia in the Dubai Open second round on Wednesday.
Pakistan opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad has been fined half of his match fee for pushing Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan in the shoulder during their 113-run victory in the third one-day international on Sunday.
Ahmed has pleaded guilty to the charge of 'inappropriate and deliberate physical contact between players' brought by the umpires, the International Cricket Council said in a statement on Monday.
The incident occurred at the end of the 19th over of the Pakistan innings after a debate between Dilshan and Ahmed, who scored 81 before being run out in the match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.
The win put Pakistan 2-1 up in the five-match series. The fourth ODI will be played on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi with the final match on Friday.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
WELLINGTON Martin Guptill will not be included in the New Zealand squad for the upcoming test series against South Africa despite a brilliant matchwinning innings in the one-dayer against the Proteas on Wednesday.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has welcomed the recognition by Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country's doping system was not working and needed an overhaul.