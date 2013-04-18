Pakistan's Umar Gul appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Southee during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

KARACHI Pakistan pace bowler Umar Gul has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy one-day tournament scheduled for England in June due to a knee injury.

A Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said Gul had injured his right knee on the tour of South Africa last month and would travel to Melbourne for surgery in May.

Gul, 29, has taken 161 test and 163 one-day wickets for his country.

(Editing by John Mehaffey)