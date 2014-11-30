Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez (L) congratulates Umar Gul as he dismissed Australia's Brad Hodge successfully during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

KARACHI Experienced pace bowler Umar Gul has been recalled to Pakistan's squad for the limited over series against New Zealand after struggling with a knee problem since last year.

The Pakistani selectors included Gul in the squads for two Twenty20 matches and first two ODIs against New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates.

Gul, 30, has struggled to keep his place in the limited overs side since knee surgery in Australia last year after he broke down during the tour of South Africa.

Since then he has not played any tests but has been in and out of the limited over squads despite being Pakistan's leading pace bowler in the present team with 173 one-day wickets.

The selectors have also recalled senior batsman Younis Khan for the ODIs after he hit four centuries against Australia and New Zealand in recent tests.

(Editing by Martyn Herman)