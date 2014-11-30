Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
KARACHI Experienced pace bowler Umar Gul has been recalled to Pakistan's squad for the limited over series against New Zealand after struggling with a knee problem since last year.
The Pakistani selectors included Gul in the squads for two Twenty20 matches and first two ODIs against New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates.
Gul, 30, has struggled to keep his place in the limited overs side since knee surgery in Australia last year after he broke down during the tour of South Africa.
Since then he has not played any tests but has been in and out of the limited over squads despite being Pakistan's leading pace bowler in the present team with 173 one-day wickets.
The selectors have also recalled senior batsman Younis Khan for the ODIs after he hit four centuries against Australia and New Zealand in recent tests.
(Editing by Martyn Herman)
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
LONDON Buveur D'Air, the 5-1 second favourite ridden by Noel Fehily, won the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday and handed trainer Nicky Henderson a record sixth triumph in the race.