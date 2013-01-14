KARACHI Pakistan player of the year Mohammad Hafeez wants his cricket board to schedule more test matches for the national team.

Pakistan are restricted after rival teams refused to tour the country following a gun attack on the Sri Lanka squad in 2009 but the national Twenty20 captain still believes more tests are possible.

"I would ask the board to take up this issue and try to schedule more test matches for us because I believe players only develop by playing test matches," Hafeez told reporters on Monday.

"It is unfortunate we get less test matches. Last year we played three tests in January and than three in June-July. Now we are going to South Africa. We will be playing tests after a gap of nearly six months which is hard on us."

Pakistan whitewashed England in three tests in January and February last year in their temporary home of the United Arab Emirates but lost in Sri Lanka in July and visit South Africa for three tests next month.

(Editing by Mark Meadows)