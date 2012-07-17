KARACHI Pakistan have recalled wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal for the Twenty20 World Cup in Sri Lanka this September and retained Mohammad Hafeez as the T20 captain, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

Akmal has been cleared to play for his country again after the PCB investigated reports of alleged links with bookmakers. He last played for Pakistan at the 2011 World Cup.

(Editing by John Mehaffey)