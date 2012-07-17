I will manage somewhere next season, says Arsenal's Wenger
Arsene Wenger said on Friday that he will definitely still be a manager next season, whether at Arsenal or "somewhere else".
KARACHI Pakistan have recalled wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal for the Twenty20 World Cup in Sri Lanka this September and retained Mohammad Hafeez as the T20 captain, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.
Akmal has been cleared to play for his country again after the PCB investigated reports of alleged links with bookmakers. He last played for Pakistan at the 2011 World Cup.
LONDON Bournemouth have been charged for a breach of the FA's anti-doping rules relating to "club whereabouts" information, English soccer's governing body said on Friday.
AUCKLAND Imran Tahir's wicket celebrations were among the highlights of South Africa's 78-run win in Friday's Twenty20 clash but New Zealand have more to worry about than just the exuberant leg-spinner as they head into the one-day series.