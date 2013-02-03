South Africa'S AB de Villiers plays a shot during the third day of the first test cricket match against Pakistan in Johannesburg, February 3, 2013. Pakistan's wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed looks on. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee

JOHANNESBURG South Africa have made steady inroads into the Pakistan batting line-up after reducing the visitors to 104 for four at tea in their second innings chasing a mammoth 480 to win on day three of the first test at the Wanderers.

All four home seamers have picked up a wicket, with only debutant Nasir Jamshed (46) offering any resistance to the South African onslaught.

Pakistan passed their first innings total of 49, a record low for the Asian nation in tests, with the loss of just one wicket. But the South African bowlers have managed to pick up wickets at regular intervals to stay on top.

Asked to bat again an hour before lunch, Mohammed Hafeez made just two as he glanced a leg-side ball from Vernon Philander, but succeeded only in providing wicketkeeper AB de Villiers with a catch behind the stumps.

Jamshed's stoic resistance came to an end when he attempted a pull off Dale Steyn, but got his timing all wrong and picked out Robin Peterson at mid-on.

Azhar Ali (18) was trapped in front by Jacques Kallis and although he chose to review the decision, the TV umpire upheld his dismissal.

Younus Khan (15) was not sure whether to play or leave a Morne Morkel delivery and in the end did neither, a faint edge being snapped up by De Villiers.

Captain Misbah-ul-Haq (eight not out) and Asad Shafiq (13 not out) will resume after the interval and try and edge the visitors closer to their victory target.

South Africa made a fast start this morning when they resumed their second innings, scoring 68 runs in just nine overs before declaring on 275 for the loss of three wickets.

Resuming on his overnight 63, de Villiers led the charge with a sparkling unbeaten century off 117 balls.

He was ably supported by Hashim Amla, who moved from his overnight 50 to 74 not out by the time Graeme Smith called the players in with 50 minutes of the morning session gone.

By that time the pair had put on a Wanderers record fourth wicket test partnership of 176, beating the previous mark of 147 they had set against Australia in the 2011/12 season.

