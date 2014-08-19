Pakistan's Junaid Khan asks captain Misbah-ul-Haq (not pictured) to signal third umpire review for successful LBW wicket for Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera (not pictured) during the first day of their second and final test cricket match in Colombo August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

KARACHI Aug 19 Pakistan are sending tall left-arm paceman Mohammad Irfan to Sri Lanka to bolster their one-day squad.

"The management have asked for Irfan as cover for Junaid Khan who was injured in the second test in Colombo," a Pakistan Cricket Board official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Junaid was hit on the head by a bouncer in the second and final test that ended on Monday and did not bowl or bat after being taken to hospital for precautionary scans.

Pakistan lost the test series 2-0.

Irfan has not played for Pakistan since injuring his hip in the Twenty20 series against South Africa in the United Arab Emirates last year.

The three-match one-day series starts in Hambantota on Saturday.

