KARACHI Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has been called into the Pakistan squad for the rest of the one-day series against New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates to replace injured pace bowlers Umar Gul and Bilawal Bhatti.

Shah was added to the squad after Gul and Bilawal were sent home with tendon and hand problems respectively. Young all-rounder Anwar Ali was also called up for the remaining three games in the series.

The fitness of captain Misbah-ul-Haq is also a concern for Pakistan after he suffered a hamstring problem during their loss in the second match on Friday.

Shahid Afridi will lead the team if Misbah is ruled out.

The third ODI is due to be played on Sunday with the series level at 1-1.

Pakistan squad:

Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Hafeez, Nasir Jamshed, Umar Akmal,Asad Shafiq, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Anwar Ali, Shahid Afridi, Muhammad Irfan, Zulfiqar Babar, Yasir Shah, Sohail Tanvir.

