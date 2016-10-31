Kraigg Brathwaite made a patient unbeaten 95 to lead West Indies to 244 for six at the close on the second day of the third and final test against Pakistan in Sharjah on Monday.

The opener batted more than five hours and hit 10 fours as the touring side recovered from a poor start to move within 37 runs of their hosts, who were bowled out for 281 in the morning.

Brathwaite, nearing his fifth test century, shared gritty partnerships of 83 with Roston Chase (50) and Shane Dowrich (47) after West Indies had collapsed to 68 for four.

Darren Bravo was out for 12 before lunch, brilliantly caught by a diving Mohammad Amir off Zulfiqur Babar.

It was Amir's first test catch in his 20th match, the longest time any player has taken to get off the mark.

Pakistan hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

