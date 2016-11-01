Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
Kraigg Brathwaite carried his bat for an unbeaten 142 to put West Indies in a strong position to beat Pakistan in the third and final test in Sharjah on Tuesday.
Opener Brathwaite occupied the crease for more than eight hours to lead the touring side to 337 in their first innings and they then reduced Pakistan to 87 for four at the close on day three.
West Indies captain Jason Holder took three early wickets as Pakistan collapsed to 48 for four but Azhar Ali (45 not out) and Sarfraz Ahmed (19 not out) dug in to build a lead of 31 runs for their side.
Brathwaite became the fifth West Indies batsman to carry his bat through a completed test innings.
Pakistan hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.