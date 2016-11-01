Kraigg Brathwaite carried his bat for an unbeaten 142 to put West Indies in a strong position to beat Pakistan in the third and final test in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Opener Brathwaite occupied the crease for more than eight hours to lead the touring side to 337 in their first innings and they then reduced Pakistan to 87 for four at the close on day three.

West Indies captain Jason Holder took three early wickets as Pakistan collapsed to 48 for four but Azhar Ali (45 not out) and Sarfraz Ahmed (19 not out) dug in to build a lead of 31 runs for their side.

Brathwaite became the fifth West Indies batsman to carry his bat through a completed test innings.

Pakistan hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

