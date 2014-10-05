DUBAI Three debutant bowlers and a typically rampaging innings from David Warner helped Australia coast to a six-wicket victory over Pakistan in their sole Twenty20 international in Dubai on Sunday.

The win meant Aaron Finch began his stint as T20 captain in style to boost the tourists ahead of the three-match one-day series starting on Tuesday.

Debutants Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson and Sean Abbott all took wickets in their first overs to restrict Pakistan to 96-9 under the lights. Boyce ended up with two for 10 while stalwart Glenn Maxwell picked up three for 13.

Warner then led the assault on the easily gettable total, reaching his fifty by smashing a switch-hit six. He finished on 53 not out off 39 balls as Australia made their target in 14 overs.

(Editing by Mark Meadows)