Pakistan included three uncapped players on Saturday in their squad for the two-test series against Australia in the United Arab Emirates.

Batsman, Haris Sohail, pace bowler Imran Khan and leg spinner Yasir Shah were named in a squad trimmed down to

16.

Sohail, a left-hander, scored a century in the four-day tour match against Australia in Sharjah which concluded in a surprising victory for Pakistan A on Saturday.

Shah played one-day internationals against Zimbabwe in 2011.

Veteran opener Taufiq Umar was recalled to the squad and Mohammad Hafeez has recovered from a hand injury.

“The side is a nice blend of experience and youth and it has been selected keeping in mind the World Cup 2015,” chief selector Moin Khan said in a statement.

Pakistan have not defeated Australia in a test match since 1995 and not won a test series against them since 1994.

The first test begins on Oct. 22 in Dubai. Pakistan squad: Ahmed Shehzad, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Taufiq Umar, Younus Khan, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Misbah-ul-Haq (Capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ehsan Adil, Muhammad Talha, Imran Khan, Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Babar.

