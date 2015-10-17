England's James Anderson (2nd L) celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (not pictured).Action Images via Reuters / Jason O'BrienLivepic

ABU DHABI England had to settle for a draw in the first test against Pakistan on Saturday after bad light ended the final day's play with the tourists just 25 runs short of claiming a famous victory.

Chasing a target of 99 to win with about an hour's batting remaining, England had reached 74-4 but could not beat the fading light.

Spin duo Moeen Ali and debutant Adil Rashid (5-64) had helped reduce Pakistan to 173 all out from 139-4 and Alastair Cook’s then men went on the offensive in a rejigged batting order.

Pakistan counterpart Misbah-ul-Haq responded by dotting fielders around the boundary to limit England’s scoring.

Shoaib Malik trapped Jos Buttler (4) lbw and had Ben Stokes caught on two, while Moeen (11) fell to Zulfiqar Babar as spin suddenly proved lethal on what had been a lifeless Abu Dhabi pitch during the first four days’ play.

Jonny Bairstow smashed 15 off 10 balls before being stumped by wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed, while Joe Root’s unbeaten 33 was nearly as brisk as England scored 74 off 11 overs.

"We can be very proud,” Cook said in a television interview afterwards.

"The moment is bittersweet because when you’re only 20-ish runs short we would have liked another three overs, but we understand the decision."

Such a thrilling finale seemed unlikely considering the soporific play that had preceded it.

Pakistan declared on 523-8 on Wednesday, England then taking nearly three days to reach 598-9 in their first innings before skipper Cook called on the hosts to bat again mid-Saturday morning.

FINAL DAY

Starting 75 runs behind, Pakistan’s task was to remain at the crease for the rest of the test.

Cook laid out an aggressive field and started with seam duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad in attack.

Anderson bowled Shan Masood (1) in his first over, the opener scuffing the ball onto his wicket as England’s two dozen boisterous fans serenaded their idol.

Four deliveries later, Malik walked after lofting Anderson's bouncer to Jonny Bairstow at short leg.

Pakistan's first innings hero was out for a duck and his team were reeling on 3-2, 72 behind.

Mohammad Hafeez (34) and Pakistan's record run scorer Younis Khan then steadied the hosts as the afternoon session progressed before a misunderstanding and some brilliant fielding ended their 44-run partnership.

Hafeez nicked the ball to the covers and Younis called a quick single. Hafeez fatally hesitated and Ben Stokes dislodged the non-striker’s bails from 20 yards.

Pakistan were now 47-3. Veteran Misbah, 41, and Younis went defensive, Pakistan making nine runs in the 10 overs following the run out as they reached 102-3 at tea.

The match seemed likely to fizzle out, but then England’s Rashid came to the fore.

The leg-spinner had entered test cricket infamy in the first innings, his bowling figures of 0-163 the worst ever by a debutant.

Unperturbed, he first drew Younis into lofting an easy catch to Stokes and then removed Asad Shafiq (6) via wicketkeeper Buttler’s gloves.

Zulfiqar Babar (1), Sarfraz Ahmed (27) and Imran Khan (0) were all caught by an agile Anderson at slip off Rashid.

(Editing by Toby Davis/Alan Baldwin)