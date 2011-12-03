Napoli seal 2-0 win over Genoa to climb to second
ROME Napoli secured a 2-0 win over Genoa thanks to second-half goals from Piotr Zielinski and Emanuele Giaccherini at the Stadio San Paolo to move up to second place in Serie A on Friday.
DHAKA Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 76 runs in the second one-day international in Dhaka on Saturday.
Pakistan lead the three-match series 2-0.
Scores: Pakistan 262-7 in 50 overs (Umar Akmal 59) v Bangladesh 186-7 in 50 overs (Nasir Hossain 100; Umar Gul 4-36)
LONDON Ever since "little" Bournemouth, with their stadium capacity of under 11,500, reached the top tier of English football for the first time two years ago, they have had to cope with the psychological challenge of facing the biggest clubs in the land.
Pakistan batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been provisionally suspended and sent home from a Twenty20 competition being played in Dubai as part of an anti-corruption investigation, the country's cricket board has said.