CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Unbeaten half-centuries from Mohammad Hafeez and Taufiq Umar put Pakistan in a commanding position after they had dismissed Bangladesh for 135 on the first day of the first test on Friday.

The Pakistan openers were largely untroubled, in stark contrast to the hosts who produced another tame batting display as Saeed Ajmal and Abdur Rehman each grabbed three wickets.

"I get confidence when I see Ajmal bowling from other end," Rehman, who took three for 9 in 6.2 overs, told reporters. "He is a top bowler now and it's always nice to get support from the other end."

Pakistan reached 132-0 in reply with Hafeez on 74 and Umar 53 not out.

Bangladesh were shot out on the stroke of tea with Rehman claiming the final wicket of Nasir Hossain for 41.

The 20-year-old Nasir had provided brief resistance before he fell a run short of his career best in only his third test.

Just two other Bangladesh batsman reached double figures, opener Nazimuddin making 31 and Mahmudullah 18.

A frustrating day for the hosts was compounded when Shahadat Hossain dropped a simple catch at mid-on off Shakib Al Hasan, which allowed Umar to complete his half-century.

"We have very talented cricketers, we just have got a mental block somewhere," said Bangladesh coach Stuart Law.

"We can't hit the ball, we can't defend the ball and at the moment we seem to be doing neither.

"We have got to stick to what we are doing in practice, keep believing what we are doing is right and I am sure we will turn around it at some stage."

