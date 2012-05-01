Luatua jumps ship but NZ captain Read staying put
WELLINGTON All Blacks loose forward Steven Luatua will re-unite with his former Super Rugby coach Pat Lam at English Premiership strugglers Bristol for the 2017-18 season, the club said.
KARACHI Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria will protest his innocence when he appears before an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) disciplinary hearing investigating corruption charges this month, his brother Vicky said on Tuesday.
"Our lawyers have sent the preliminary reply within the deadline given to us by the ECB. We have informed them Danish will appear for the hearing starting from May 21," Vicky told Reuters.
"Our lawyers have stated in the reply that Danish is not guilty and he has been unfairly charged on the basis of a statement."
Kaneria has been summoned to the hearing in Britain after being named in a London court in February as a go-between in the spot-fixing scandal that resulted in a four-month jail sentence for his former Essex team mate Mervyn Westfield.
"We want this hearing to be held because we see it as the best way to get Danish's name cleared once and for all from this spot-fixing case," Vicky said.
(Editing by Clare Fallon; clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
WELLINGTON All Blacks loose forward Steven Luatua will re-unite with his former Super Rugby coach Pat Lam at English Premiership strugglers Bristol for the 2017-18 season, the club said.
Hull City are keen to build on their improved performances in recent weeks as they continue to fight for Premier League survival, left back Andy Robertson has said.
BOURNEMOUTH, England, Feb 13 Sergio Aguero roared back into action for Manchester City, forcing a Tyrone Mings own goal and helping them move eight points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea with a 2-0 win at struggling Bournemouth on Monday.