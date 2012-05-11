LONDON The disciplinary hearing into corruption charges against former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria and English county player Mervyn Westfield has been adjourned until the week of June 18, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

The hearing was scheduled for May 21 but has been delayed at the request of Kaneria's lawyers, the ECB said in a statement.

Kaneria was summoned to the ECB hearing after being named in a London court in February as a go-between in a spot-fixing scandal that resulted in a four-month prison sentence for his former Essex team mate Westfield.

The bowler, who took 261 wickets in 61 tests, has denied all the charges.

Kaneria was arrested in 2010 along with Westfield on suspicion of spot-fixing during an Essex match against Durham in 2009 before being released without charge.

His Essex contract was terminated in 2010 and he has not played for Pakistan since the scandal came to light.

Westfield was the first English county cricketer to be convicted in court for spot-fixing.

