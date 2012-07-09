Warburton denies he resigned as Rangers manager
Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.
KARACHI Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has been suspended from playing in his home country after his life ban in England for corruption while playing for Essex in the county championship.
A Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said on Monday Kaneira would be unable to play until a decision had been reached on any appeal from the player.
ZURICH FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.