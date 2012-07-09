Pakistan's Danish Kaneria celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Malinda Warnapura with teammates on the fourth day of their third test cricket match in Colombo July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

KARACHI Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has been suspended from playing in his home country after his life ban in England for corruption while playing for Essex in the county championship.

A Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said on Monday Kaneira would be unable to play until a decision had been reached on any appeal from the player.

