KARACHI Pakistan have been affected by the sudden resignation of coach Waqar Younis ahead of series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and England, captain Misbah-ul-Haq said on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board will draw up a shortlist for the vacant position on Thursday after Younis stepped down as head coach following the recent tour to Zimbabwe, citing personal and medical reasons.

"He was a good coach and I had a good understanding with him. He was there always to assist me in pressure situations and in taking hard decisions," Misbah said in an interview.

"So his going has made a difference to us. But mentally we are now prepared to work with a new coach. It is the board decision whether they appoint a local or foreign coach.

"But it is true we will require time to settle down with the new coach and understand him and this is never easy for any team."

Misbah, 37, said Pakistan aimed to reach the top four in the world test rankings and qualify for the International Cricket Council world test championship.

"I am confident we have the ability to win these series because our team has gelled well we have some good bowlers and it is a case of players realising their responsibilities," he said.

