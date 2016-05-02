Cricket - West Indies v England - Third Test - Kensington Oval, Barbados - 3/5/15File photo of England's former Head Coach Peter Moores after the matchAction Images via Reuters / Jason O'Brien

Former England coach Peter Moores has turned down an opportunity to succeed Waqar Younis as the new Pakistan coach, the 53-year-old Englishman said.

Coaching Pakistan, traditionally a fractious bunch of talented individuals, is one of the toughest jobs in international cricket and Younis stepped down a disillusioned man last month after the team's poor World Twenty20 display in India.

Younis' exit has forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) into fresh head-hunting and Moores said he declined a chance to return to international coaching after England sacked him for the second time last year.

"I was hugely flattered to be approached," Moores, currently a consultant with Nottinghamshire, told ESPNcricinfo. "And I was very tempted by such a prestigious role with an exciting team.

"But having thought about it deeply, I don't think it is the right time for me or my family. I have committed myself to a consultancy role with Nottinghamshire and I am enjoying spending time with my kids as they grow up."

After the team's woeful campaigns both in the Asia Cup and the World Twenty20, the PCB has embarked on rebuilding the side, appointing former cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq as the new chief selector.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)