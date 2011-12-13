Bayern into last eight with narrow Wolfsburg win
BERLIN Bayern Munich's Douglas Costa scored a first-half winner as the holders did the bare minimum to beat VfL Wolfsburg 1-0 on Tuesday and move into the German Cup quarter-finals.
KARACHI Former Pakistan leg spinner Mushtaq Ahmed, who is now employed in a coaching role with England, has predicted a battle of spin between the two countries when they meet in an upcoming series.
Mushtaq has been working as a spin bowling consultant with England for last three years and was recently given a fresh two-year contract by the England and Wales Cricket Board.
He will join the England team in the United Arab Emirates on January 4 as they prepare for a test and one-day series against Pakistan in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
"England has been preparing hard for this series and I have tried to convince them that they must learn to depend on spin if they want to win in the Asian region," Ahmed told Reuters.
"I see this series as a big challenge for the English and Pakistani spinners and there is going to be tough competition between Swann (Graeme) and (Saeed) Ajmal, who are the best off-spinners in the business today.
"It will depend on what sort of pitches are prepared for the series but I sense they will give assistance to the slow bowlers.
"But Swann and Ajmal are bowlers of a quality who can trouble anyone, even on even tracks. Swann has been brilliant for England in the last two years."
Ahmed, who played 52 tests and 144 one-day internationals, said he enjoyed working with the English cricket set-up as they had a very disciplined system.
"For me, coaching is a profession and my first job is to see in this series that the English spinners do well. Emotions become secondary when you are working as a professional," he said.
The two sides play three tests and a one-day and Twenty20 series, which is taking place outside of Pakistan due to security concerns.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
BERLIN Bayern Munich's Douglas Costa scored a first-half winner as the holders did the bare minimum to beat VfL Wolfsburg 1-0 on Tuesday and move into the German Cup quarter-finals.
Ligue 1 leaders Monaco won 2-1 at Montpellier on Tuesday while second-placed Paris St Germain snatched a last-gasp winner to edge Lille by the same scoreline after goalkeeper Alphonse Areola's error looked to have cost them victory.
AS Roma thrashed Fiorentina 4-0 as Edin Dzeko's double plus goals from Federico Fazio and Radja Nainggolan extended their 100 percent home record this season to keep the pressure on in Serie A leaders Juventus on Tuesday.