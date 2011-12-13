England's Kevin Pietersen (R) kneels on the field as teammate Ravi Bopara watches during their fourth one-day international cricket match against India in Mumbai October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

KARACHI Former Pakistan leg spinner Mushtaq Ahmed, who is now employed in a coaching role with England, has predicted a battle of spin between the two countries when they meet in an upcoming series.

Mushtaq has been working as a spin bowling consultant with England for last three years and was recently given a fresh two-year contract by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

He will join the England team in the United Arab Emirates on January 4 as they prepare for a test and one-day series against Pakistan in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"England has been preparing hard for this series and I have tried to convince them that they must learn to depend on spin if they want to win in the Asian region," Ahmed told Reuters.

"I see this series as a big challenge for the English and Pakistani spinners and there is going to be tough competition between Swann (Graeme) and (Saeed) Ajmal, who are the best off-spinners in the business today.

"It will depend on what sort of pitches are prepared for the series but I sense they will give assistance to the slow bowlers.

"But Swann and Ajmal are bowlers of a quality who can trouble anyone, even on even tracks. Swann has been brilliant for England in the last two years."

Ahmed, who played 52 tests and 144 one-day internationals, said he enjoyed working with the English cricket set-up as they had a very disciplined system.

"For me, coaching is a profession and my first job is to see in this series that the English spinners do well. Emotions become secondary when you are working as a professional," he said.

The two sides play three tests and a one-day and Twenty20 series, which is taking place outside of Pakistan due to security concerns.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)