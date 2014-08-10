GALLE Sri Lanka Sri Lanka suffered another injury blow to one of their pace bowlers when Nuwan Pradeep was ruled a serious doubt for the second and final test of the ongoing Pakistan series after twisting his ankle during a practice session.

The 27-year-old Pradeep was part of the original 15-member squad named for the Pakistan series but did not make the starting side for the first test in Galle.

"Nuwan twisted his right ankle while fielding at practice on Saturday and had to be helped off the field. He is unable to put his foot down," Sri Lanka manager Michael de Zoysa told reporters on Sunday.

"Nuwan has gone back to Colombo for a scan but it is unlikely that he will take any further part in the series.

"He is likely to be out for at least two to three weeks," he added.

Sri Lanka's squad has already been whittled down to 13 players after Suranga Lakmal, another fast bowler, was ruled out of the series after sustaining swelling above his left ankle following the second test against South Africa two weeks ago.

"We will certainly need replacements for the two injured players before the start of the second test," De Zoysa said.

The second Pakistan test starts in Colombo on Aug. 14 and will mark the farewell appearance of former captain Mahela Jayawardene in the longer form of the game.

