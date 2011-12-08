I will never feel great again, says Woods
CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Batsman Younus Khan warned Bangladesh to get ready to face yet another onslaught from Pakistan's feared spinning attack as the teams got ready for the two-test series that begins in Chittagong on Friday.
Bangladesh struggled to put up any form of defence during the recent one-dayers, with Pakistan spinners taking all 10 wickets in the final ODI to help the visitors to a 3-0 series sweep.
Younus said Bangladesh could expect more of the same treatment in the tests and, when asked if the hosts had any chance of stretching the contest into a fifth day, he said: "Nobody knows, only God knows how long they will survive.
"The spinners we have at the moment all are top grade, especially Abdur Rehman is a top performer.
"He played excellent in the last few series. He was not getting a chance in the one-day side because of other spinners. But he got a chance last match and played very well."
Mohammad Hafeez, Rehman, Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik sent Bangladesh into a spin during that third one-dayer earlier this week, with the hosts losing their last nine wickets for 50 runs.
Younus said such performances would be a big boost for Pakistan.
"Another good thing is all the spinners are in good form. Bowlers win you test matches. In this context we can say we have some match-winning bowlers," he said.
The seamers bowled only three overs for Pakistan in the final one-dayer as they defended a modest 177-run total to post their 22nd consecutive ODI win against Bangladesh.
The second test will be held in Dhaka from December 17.
(Reporting by Azad Majumder, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
