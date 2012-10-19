Djokovic back on court at Acapulco
World number two Novak Djokovic will make his return from a shoulder injury at next week's ATP tournament in Acapulco, the Serb said on Friday.
KARACHI Experienced all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has been fined 100,000 Pakistani rupees ($1,000) by the Pakistan Cricket Board for criticising captain Mohammad Hafeez after the World Twenty20.
Razzaq spoke to the media on the team's return from the tournament in Sri Lanka and blamed Hafeez for taking a unilateral decision to drop him for the semi-final defeat by the hosts.
"Razzaq has been fined and reprimanded after he and Hafeez both met with the board chairman. Razzaq has accepted he breached the code of conduct and regretted his remarks," PCB media manager Nadeem Sarwar said.
LONDON Manchester United's Wayne Rooney intends to stay at the club, ending speculation that he could move to China.
RIO DE JANEIRO Power was restored to the Maracana stadium on Thursday almost a month after it was cut off because the stadium's administrators had not paid the bill, the city's electricity company Light said.