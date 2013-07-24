Pakistan beat West Indies by four wickets in the fifth and final one-day international at Beausejour Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, on Wednesday to win the series 3-1.

Scores:

West Indies 242 for seven off 50 overs (Dwayne Bravo 48; Junaid Khan 3-48); Pakistan 243 for six off 49.5 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 64, Misbah-ul-Haq 63; Tino Best 3-48).

