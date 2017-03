Pakistan beat West Indies by two wickets in the first Twenty20 international at Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Saturday.

Scores:

West Indies 152 for seven off 20 overs (K. Pollard 49 not out, D. Sammy 30; Zulfiqar Babar 3-23) v Pakistan 158 for eight off 20 overs (Umar Amin 47, Shahid Afridi 46; S. Gabriel 3-44)

(Compiled By Nick Said in Pretoria; Editing by John Mehaffey)