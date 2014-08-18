United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
COLOMBO Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 105 runs on the fifth and final day to win the second test and take the two-test series 2-0 on Monday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 320 (U. Tharanga 92; Junaid Khan 5-87, Wahab Riaz 3-88) and 282 (K. Sangakkara 59, M. Jayawardene 54; Wahab Riaz 3-76, Saeed Ajmal 3-89) v Pakistan 332 (Sarfraz Ahmed 103, Ahmed Shehzad 58; R Herath 9-127) and 165 (Sarfraz Ahmed 55; R Herath 5-57)
Sri Lanka win two-match series 2-0.
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.